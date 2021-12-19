72º
Jaguars fan arrested after running onto field during touchdown

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

A fan, center, is escorted off the field by security during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson plowed his way into the end zone for the team’s first touchdown in more than seven quarters against the Houston Texans on Sunday, he was greeted by an unexpected guest.

A man wearing a Trevor Lawrence jersey and what appeared to be a blonde wig somehow made it into the endzone at the same time as Robinson. He was quickly escorted away by security.

According to the Associated Press, the man was arrested and now faces trespassing charges.

The Jaguars failed to score a touchdown the rest of the game and fell to the Texans, 30-16.

