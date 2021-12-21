Police: Woman charged with child neglect after girl says she was locked in closet for 25 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested last week after a child said she was locked in a closet for nearly a month, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandra Ebey, 37, is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

Her arrest report shows someone reported they hadn’t seen a girl, who court records show is 5 years old, and feared that she was dead.

According to the report, police responded Dec. 14 to a Westside home, and Ebey brought the girl outside. The report stated the child appeared weak, emaciated and had open wounds all over her body.

The report said the child was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital due to her malnourished condition and injuries. There, she told JSO that she had been handcuffed and locked in a closet for 25 days and was let out six days ago, the report said. The child said she had to use a bucket as a toilet while in the closet, according to the report.

Ebey was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail, where she remained on $50,000 bond as of Tuesday, according to jail records.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.