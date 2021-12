(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The hours for city-sponsored COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites are changing for the holiday, the city announced Wednesday.

The following sites are closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24:

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

Lane Wiley Community Center

Emmett Reed Community Center

Cuba Hunter Community Center

The following site is closed on Friday, Dec. 24:

Beaches location at 540 Atlantic Blvd

All testing and vaccine sites will re-open on Monday, 12/27.

