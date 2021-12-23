Nassau County father of 5 reported missing

Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Nassau County man.

Felix Charles, 69, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving the Dayspring Senior Living facility on U.S. Highway 1 near Conner Cutoff, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

He was reportedly wearing a blue shirt with white writing, black pants and black shoes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he suffers from dementia.

The Sheriff’s Office said that he’s a father of five and that his children are worried for his wellbeing.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174.