What stores & restaurants are open, closed on Christmas? Here’s a list

After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store.
Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat.
Here’s a list put together with the help from our news partners at WKMG Click Orlando of the spots you’ll be able to visit over Christmas.
Walmart is closed on Christmas Day, which has been the case for a long time. It’ll reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday. On Christmas Eve, most Walmarts will be open until 8 p.m.
Target is also closed on Christmas Day and open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day, but you’ll want to use its store locator to check the location nearest you.
Publix stores are closed on Christmas Day. They’ll be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Other grocery stores like Winn Dixie, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s will also be closed on Dec. 25.
These are stores that will be OPEN on Christmas, according to Countryliving.com.
- 7-Eleven
- Albertsons, check holiday hours
- Circle K
- Cumberland Farms
- CVS, check store hours
- Rite Aid
- Starbucks, open locations/hours vary
- Sheetz, open locations vary
- Safeway, hours vary by location
- Wawa
- Walgreens
These are stores that will be CLOSED on Christmas, according to Countryliving.com.
- Ace Hardware
- Aldi
- Barnes and Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Costco
- Cost Plus World Market
- Cracker Barrel
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Family Dollar
- Hallmark
- H-E-B
- HomeGoods
- JOANN
- Kohl’s
- Kroger
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- ModCloth
- Party City
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Sephora
- Stonewall Kitchen
- Target
- The Home Depot
- T.J. Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- West Elm
- Whole Foods