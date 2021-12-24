Another right whale pair spotted off Jacksonville’s coast

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Christmas Eve crowds on Jacksonville Beach got a special treat. They saw a mother right whale and her calf swim nearby. Sky 4 also spotted the pair and captured it on video (shown above).

This happened one week after a whale called Snow Cone and her calf were spotted off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach. Snow Cone has been entangled in a rope, but Florida Fish and Wildlife experts said Snow Cone is not in danger.

We told you how a kayaker tried to remove the rope, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warned against it. FWC urges everyone to avoid getting too close to a whale.

Two new mothers - #7 and #8! Eight North Atlantic right whale mother-calf pairs have been sighted this winter in the... Posted by FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on Monday, December 20, 2021

FWC reports eight different North Atlantic right whale mother-calf pairs off our coast. Populations have fallen and the North Atlantic right whale is endangered with fewer than 350 remaining, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

If you see a whale in the water, make sure you keep your distance. Swimming too close, even by accident, could cost you a heavy fine.