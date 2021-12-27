2 multiple-vehicle crashes on I-95 near airport in 10 days cause concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Backups, delays and injuries on one stretch of Interstate 95.

It all started on Dec. 16, the Florida Highway Patrol said, with a tractor-trailer going too fast on a wet road on I-95 near Airport Road. Then, 10 days later, another crash involving multiple overturned vehicles on the same stretch of highway near the I-295 interchange.

News4JAX spoke with Florida Highway Patrol about what’s behind these incidents and FHP had a simple message for drivers — pay attention and stay in your lane.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said the crash two weeks ago involved a chain reaction and 35 vehicles on I-95 south between Pecan Park and Airport Road.

“The Florida Highway Patrol actually worked four separate crashes involving seven different tractor-trailers as well as twelve vehicles,” Bryan said.

Bryan said that mess on the roadway led to 11 more crashes, fender benders as a result of rubbernecking.

“We’re appreciative that no one was seriously injured in that crash and of course no fatalities occurred, but it did really mess up the traffic pattern for the city at that point,” he said.

Spike LaMarche said he could hear the commotion from his apartment about a mile away.

“We heard what sounded like a crash and then sirens for the next 20-30 minutes,” LaMarche said.

On Sunday, another five vehicles were involved in a crash in the same area. Sgt. Bryan said it began when a vehicle cutoff someone next to them, hitting them in the process causing it to flip and hit others.

“Traffic around here is dangerous. That’s why I’m trying to sell my motorcycle because I don’t feel safe driving it on 95 or 295,” LaMarche said.

All it takes is one person speeding or zoning out to cause a crash that ensnares those unlucky enough to be driving near them.

As for the crash on Sunday, some drivers were taken to the hospital, Sgt. Bryan said but weren’t seriously hurt.

He also said the big scene involving 35 vehicles and multiple crashes is still under investigation.