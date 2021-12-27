Jaguars’ James Robinson done for year after season-ending injury

James Robinson is carted off the field with an Achilles injury during Sunday's game against the Jets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, the Jaguars placed running back James Robinson on the injured reserve list after he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the jets.

The injury happened in the first quarter when Robinson came out of his stance in the backfield. He immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his left foot.

Robinson was helped off the field and then taken into the locker room on a cart.

Darrell Bevell, the team’s interim head coach, said Robinson will be missed on the field, but he will also be missed in the locker room.

“Hard to replace a guy like James Robinson in our offense,” Bevell said. “He is such a rock and great guy around the team, not only as an offensive player, but as a leader on our team.”

It will be a long road back to the field for Robinson, but he did say in an Instagram comment Sunday night, “yeah I’ll be back!!”

Robinson finishes his season with 767 yards rushing and has 979 yards of total offense.

With two weeks left in the season for the Jaguars, one of the players that could be in line to help replace Robinson on the field is Ryquell Armstead. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the Jaguars drafted him in 2019.

It’s been two years since he’s played in an NFL game. Armstead missed all of of the 2020 season because of a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

The Jaguars signed him back to the roster last week.