A person is facing life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning near the northbound ramp from 9B to I-95.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. when a car went off the roadway and hit the barrier. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fire broke out inside the car.

The person inside was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, FHP said. The area remains blocked at this time.

News4Jax will update this story as we learn more information.