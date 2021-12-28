1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Glynn County shooting, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, on Sunday in Glynn County, authorities said.

This comes as the Glynn County Police Department has seen an uptick in violence this year.

The Glynn County Police Department said officers responded about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to multiple reports of a shooting at Seldon Park on Genoa Martin Drive in Brunswick.

Police said they found one person in the park who had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to the Police Department, another person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 912-554-7817 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

Chief of Police Jacques Battiste expressed his condolences to the family of the person who died.

“We know that the family’s grief and loss is a burden which no one can understand or comprehend,” Battiste said.

According to Battiste, there has been an increase in violence this year.

“We are saddened by the uptick in violence we have seen with over two dozen shootings this year,” Battiste said. “Glynn County Police will utilize every available resource to intervene in the rise in shootings and we pledge to launch new initiatives to combat this violence which is taking our young men and women from us for senseless reasons.”

In response to the recent shootings and other violent actions, the Police Department said it will implement additional measures to “combat criminal behavior” and provide a safer environment for the community.

Battiste and the Police Department are asking community leaders to come forward and call on residents to reach out to youth, saying, “We want the young men and women of this community to know they are valued, they are needed, they are important, and their future is vital to all of us.”