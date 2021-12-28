Search begins: Jaguars request head coach interviews with Leftwich, Dallas Cowboys coaches

(Jacob Kupferman, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search for the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially underway.

Tuesday was the first day Jaguars owner Shad Khan could request to interview candidates around the NFL.

According to a report, the Jaguars have requested to speak with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as well as Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Leftwich, a former Jaguars quarterback, has been Tampa Bay's play-caller for the last three seasons.

Leftwich, a former Jaguars quarterback, has been Tampa Bay’s play-caller for the last three seasons. The Bucs currently have the second-best offense in the NFL led by Tom Brady.

Leftwich has been praised by Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and Brady for his work with the Bucs offense. He is viewed as one of the hot names in this coaching cycle.

Leftwich was the Jaguars’ first interview request but it won’t be the last.

According to reports, the Jaguars also requested to interview Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier, Doug Pederson and both Dallas Cowboys coordinators — offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The team will also allow current Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell to interview for the position.

The next coach will replace Urban Meyer who was fired by Khan after a 2-11 record and numerous public relations nightmares.