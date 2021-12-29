Investigation continues after man’s body found during welfare check

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continue its investigation Tuesday after a man was found dead inside a home on Ferndale Place.

According to investigators, his body was found after police were called to perform a welfare check at the residence. He hasn’t been identified, but the man was said to be between the ages of 40 and 45.

An investigative report News4JAX obtained Tuesday shows that police noticed all the lights were on and a car was parked in the driveway. JSO noted that the front door was unlocked.

“At this point, we do suspect foul play,” Rudlaff said when speaking during a Monday night news briefing.

Rudlaff said it appeared the man had been deceased for “at least a day or two.”

Residents said the neighborhood is generally quiet, but News4JAX crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said crime can happen anywhere. He said it will take awhile for detectives to investigate what happened.

Ad

“They’ve determined that they believe there’s foul play,” Jefferson said. “You have to understand they’re not going to release a whole lot of information regarding that because right now, the only persons for sure that knows what happened is the victim.”

Rudlaff on Monday urged anyone with information to come forward to police. The cause of death has not been revealed.