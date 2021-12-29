Nassau County deputies looking for missing 90-year-old man

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 90-year-old man last seen at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Benjamin Rivers Ogburn is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with stripes and brown khakis.

He drives a 2011 BMW 535i series with FL tag WJZ8J. Ogburn currently has no license.

Deputies said he may be headed to Tallahassee.

If you have any information on Ogburn, contact Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeremy Hyers at 904-225-5174.