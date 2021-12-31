Florida breaks coronavirus record, doctors suggest limiting parties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Floridians get ready to ring in the New Year, doctors recommend keeping the parties to a minimum as the U.S. broke another record with new cases this week.

Almost 2.5 million cases we’re reporting within the week. The largest one-week surge since the pandemic started.

Doctors told News4Jax on Friday they are concerned numbers will only grow after the holiday weekend.

On Thursday Florida reported 75,962 cases. That’s more than double the record set one week ago.

Some relief may be on the way for younger kids. The FDA is expected to approve booster shots for teens 12-15 years old.

UF Health Jacksonville’s Dr. Chirag Patel said is imperative as kids head back to school in Duval next week.

“I’ll just speak as a parent, I’m concerned,” Dr. Patel said. “Children are less likely to get symptomatic disease meaning they could unknowingly be spreading it within their schools to other children. My advice is to continue to teach your children proper hand hygiene and not to touch their face, and if they are medically able to wear a mask, I would encourage them to do so, and if you want to take it a step further give them eye protection as well.”

Keep in mind that many testing sites are closed for the holidays. In St. Johns county the COVID-19 testing site at the Wind Mitigation Building at 3111 Agricultural Center Drive was open Friday but wrapped up for the day around 4 p.m.

Avecina medical, Walgreens and CVS don’t have appointments available until Monday. Telescope Health’s testing site in Neptune Beach will reopen on Monday.

As well as the city-run community centers and Agape Health locations.

