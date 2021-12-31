Rodent droppings and bad food found in several St. Johns County restaurants

Inspectors closed Lulu's Waterfront Café again, less than 30 days after the restaurant failed its last inspection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some St. Johns county restaurants made the shutdown list last week after health inspectors found a dozen of different violations

Lulu’s Waterfront Café

Inspectors closed Lulu’s Waterfront Café again, less than 30 days after the restaurant failed its last inspection mainly for repeat violations.

In the report, the Ponte Vedra restaurant was marked for over 20 violations.

Some of those included -- live small flying insects in the kitchen, employees not washing their hands before prepping food and not throwing out food that had been prepared more than 7 days before the inspection.

The report also stated an inspector found more than 80 rodent droppings throughout the restaurant.

Lulu’s Waterfront Café is still closed.

Failing Inspection | Follow-up inspection

McDonald’s

In Ponte Vedra inspectors shut down the McDonald’s on Ponte Vedra Pointe Boulevard.

The primary violations inspectors found there—were rodent droppings found throughout the restaurant and food not marked with dates and times.

That restaurant did reopen the next day.

Failing inspection | Passing inspection

Yobe Cobblestone

Yobe Cobblestone in Saint Augustine was shut down for mainly rodent activity.

An inspector found 8 rodent droppings near the yogurt machines and 5 along the kitchen side of the computer wall.

There is no report of the restaurant reopening and google said the restaurant is “temporarily closed”.

Failing inspection