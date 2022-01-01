19-year old with autism reported missing

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Jacksonville police are currently searching for a 19-year old man with autism who was reported missing by his family.

According to family members, Nathan Lamar Garmany was last seen early Friday evening walking away from a business in the 7000 block block of Collins Road. The name of the business was not disclosed by JSO.

Garmany is reported by his family to be diagnosed with autism and due to that circumstance, police are asking the public for assistance in locating Garmany to make sure he is safe.

Garmany is 5′8′' and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white Kool-aid shirt with blue and red sleeves, light colored blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information that may help police locate Garmany is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.