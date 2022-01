JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flight cancellations, delays, and disruptions are soaring in airports across the country, including Jacksonville, as a result of bad weather and employee sick-outs due to COVID-19.

Cancellations have trended up steadily since Christmas Eve, hitting a new peak Saturday.

Data from the website FlightAware shows there are 25 canceled flights out of Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) as of 4:15 p.m. Nationwide there were more than 2,400.