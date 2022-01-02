San Marco Theatre temporarily closed after staff member tests COVID-19 positive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The San Marco Theatre announced it would be closed through at least Monday after a member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Theatre made the decision as a safety precaution, and in the meantime, the theatre will receive a thorough cleaning in order to sanitize and re-sanitize all contact areas.

“The comfort and safety of our guests and staff are our number one priority,” an emailed statement reads. “Since there is still so much unknown about Omicron, we have decided to take these precautionary measures.

The San Marco Theatre team said all staff would be tested.