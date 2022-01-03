Man arrested nearly 1 year after deadly shooting near Jacksonville business, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested nearly a year after another man was fatally shot in Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Ja’Heim Wells, 20, is charged with felony murder, police said.

On Jan. 22, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Moncrief Road near Golfair Boulevard. Police said they found a man dead in the parking lot of a local business. They said he appeared to have “several wounds consistent with that of a gunshot.”

During the investigation, according to JSO, Wells was identified as a suspect.

In December, according to police, an arrest warrant for Wells was obtained, and he was located and arrested with the assistance of the SWAT team.

Wells was booked Dec. 27 into the Duval County jail, according to jail records.