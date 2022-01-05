2 arrested in 2019 shooting death of pregnant Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of a Jacksonville woman, who police said was pregnant.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, investigators were sent to investigate a shooting on Justina Road on Oct. 7, 2019. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died.

Investigators said while being treated at the hospital, they learned she was pregnant. Police said the baby was delivered, but died a few months later.

Following an extensive investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said, two men were identified as suspects and arrested. They were identified as Gerod Deshea Fields, 28, and George Prince Jr., 29.

Family identified the woman killed in the shooting as Iyana McGraw. Doctors were initially able to save the child, but a family member told News4JAX in 2019 that the child never recovered after she was taken to an Atlanta hospital for further evaluation.