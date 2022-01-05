Student detained after replica gun found at Fletcher High School

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Officers on Wednesday afternoon were dispatched to Fletcher High School after a report of someone armed with a handgun, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department.

A student was detained, according to a message sent to parents from Principal Dean Ledford. Officers determined the gun was a plastic toy.

“While this thankfully was not a real weapon, any type of replica, even if it is a toy, is prohibited on school campuses and will result in student discipline,” Ledford said in a call to parents.

Ledford thanked the students who got the attention of administrators and asked parents to continue encouraging their children to say something if they see something.

DCPS noted in a response to News4JAX that there was no arrest.