COVID-19 vaccination events to be held at 4 Jacksonville schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – COVID-19 vaccination events are scheduled Saturday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 29, at four Jacksonville schools, Duval County Public Schools said.
The announcement was posted Wednesday on teamduval.org.
The locations of the events are:
- Ed White High auditorium — 1700 Old Middleburg Road N. 32210
- Sandalwood High cafeteria — 2750 John Promenade Blvd. 32246
- Highlands Middle cafeteria — 10913 Pine Estates Road E. 32218
- LaVilla Middle theater — 501 N. Davis St. 32202
The clinics are for anyone age 5 or older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child. A consent form, which will be available at the events, will be required.