125 pounds of pot stuffed in suitcases seized in traffic stop near Jacksonville airport: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside a half-dozen suitcases were seized during a traffic stop late Wednesday evening near Jacksonville International Airport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to an arrest report, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Durango on Dixie Clipper Drive for dark window tint and detected a strong odor of cannabis coming out of the vehicle.

Troopers said that after a K-9 positively alerted to the presence of drugs, they searched the vehicle and found 108 vacuum-sealed bags filled with 125 pounds of pot inside six suitcases. Troopers said there were also baggage claim tickets connected to the luggage.

According to the arrest report, three men were inside of the vehicle, one of whom said he was just there to pick the other two up, and those two men were arrested.

Artez Wards, 27, and Michael Lewis, 28, both face felony charges of marijuana trafficking and smuggling.

Another great example of the teamwork between DEA and FHP in keeping the First Coast safe. Way to go! — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 6, 2022

This wasn’t the first time authorities have recovered dozens of pounds of marijuana in the area of the airport.

Last month, a man who was pulled over by FHP for speeding near JIA was found with 60 pounds of marijuana inside his rental car, troopers said.

Last April, when the Drug Enforcement Administration suspected there was some marijuana in luggage on a flight arriving at JIA, a K-9 alerted on luggage that held 40 pounds of pot, investigators said.