Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt looks ahead to Friday’s sentencing hearing

Brunswick, Ga. – Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt is grateful for the jury’s conviction and hoping Friday’s sentencing is in the family’s favor.

Friday morning Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan could be sentenced in the death of Arbery. His aunt Thea Brooks says she is grateful for the jury and their decision. She added the family is hoping for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brooks and others had been fighting for justice since before the cell phone video came out. She says she’s grateful this day is here. Brooks is also ready to see this through.

Arbery’s aunt believes impact victim statements from her brother and Arbery’s mom will be read before the sentencing. Brooks is also grateful the jurors listened to the evidence, put the pieces of the puzzle together and handed down the guilty verdicts.

“We have been nothing by prayerful,” said Brooks. “We’ve down everything in peace, and we’ve done everything accordingly and god us answers. I won’t waiver my faith now, because he’s been so faithful. So I’m sure he’ll come through tomorrow like he has this entire time.”

She mentioned at first she was skeptical because of the makeup of the jury. But looked deeper and saw it included mothers, fathers and grandfathers. Brooks believed they were given a chance to look at it realistically from the eyes of a parent.

While the sentencing of the three men officially concludes the State of Georgia’s case against the three men, the family will have to relive the February 23rd shooting. Next month the three will be tried in a federal court for hate crimes charges.

Brooks says she knows this will be an emotional next chapter and the family is prepared.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday morning. News4JAX will be inside the courtroom and will live stream the decision.