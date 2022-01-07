‘I see his execution in my mind over and over’: Family speaks at sentencing hearing for Arbery’s killers

Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, sits in the courtroom with other family members during the sentencing of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Before a judge determines Friday whether the three men convicted in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery will be given the possibility of parole for their mandatory life sentences, Arbery’s family shared with the court how his murder has impacted their lives.

“When I close my eyes, I see his execution in my mind over and over. I’ll see it for the rest of my life,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, said.

He said if he could, he would trade places with his son in a heartbeat.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, when Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMcMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing him running in their neighborhood just outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, hopped in his own truck and recorded video on his cellphone as he joined the pursuit, capturing the moments when Travis McMichael blasted Arbery with a shotgun.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video of his death leaked online two months later and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men.

Jasmine Arbery said what led the three men to chase her brother with guns drawn -- his dark skin, his height, his build and his love of running outdoors -- were “qualities that reflected a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I love.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, spoke bitterly of something brought up at trial: the condition of Ahmaud’s feet.

“Sometimes he refused to wear socks,” she said. “I wish he could have cut his toenails. I guess he would have if he knew he was going to be murdered.”

Cooper-Jones began her victim impact statement with a message directed at her son.

“I love you as much today as I did the day you were born. Raising you was the honor of my life,” she said.

A nine-count indictment charged Travis and Greg McMichael and Bryan each with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMichael, 35, was convicted of all nine charges. His 66-year-old father, Greg, was convicted of all charges except malice murder. Bryan, their 52-year-old neighbor, was convicted of three counts of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, as well as false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if a chance of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible. Multiple murder convictions are merged for the purposes of sentencing.

Murder can also be punishable by death in Georgia if the killing meets certain criteria. Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty in the case of Arbery’s slaying.

Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison term of at least one year but not more than 20 years. False imprisonment is punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

During the sentencing hearing, Travis McMichael’s attorney Robert Rubin said his client’s goal that day was not to kill anyone but to play outside with his son. He said Travis only fired the fatal shots when Ahmaud came at him and grabbed the gun.

Rubin said nothing suggests Travis McMichael is a danger to society. He argued that he cooperated with police because he thought he was doing the right thing and helping his community and that Travis always expressed remorse and disbelief.

The sentencing hearing broke for lunch just before noon.

Before it began, Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, filed several motions, including one challenging the constitutionality of the mandatory life sentence for felony murder. The judge denied all the motions.

Meanwhile, federal authorities have charged the three men with hate crimes in Arbery’s death. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.