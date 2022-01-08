Random Jax of Kindness: Donate to Feeding NE FLA food drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Close to 237,000 people in Northeast Florida experienced food insecurity in 2021.

Here’s how that number breaks down:

1 in 7 people

1 in 5 children (76,000)

According to the USDA, 53 food deserts exist across Feeding Northeast Florida’s 8-county service area – 38 within Duval County alone

Food insecurity is defined as the state of being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. That is why News4JAX is hosting a Positively JAX event to help feed those families in 2022.

On Monday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., we will host a food drive at the Channel 4 studios. You can drop off non-perishable food items. Just pull into the front parking lot and you’ll be greeted by our volunteers. You won’t even have to get our of your car.

Food drive collection (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Our studios are located at 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, Florida 32207.

If you can’t make it that day, you can also help by donating online at Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive at https://fooddriveonline.org/feedingnefl/index.php?s=WJXTNews4JAX

Ad

The site is set up to resemble a grocery store where donors can move products off the shelf and scan at the register.

Our team of volunteers collects donations for our Positively Jax food drive Monday. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Positively Jax features people and organizations making a difference in our community. Know someone who’s doing great work? Nominate them for a Positively Jax Award

Join the PosJax movement! Check local volunteer opportunities in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia