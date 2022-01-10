Bob Saget’s last performance was in Northeast Florida

FILE - Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom Full House, has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Actor and comedian Bob Saget’s last performance before his death over the weekend was in Northeast Florida.

Saget, known as “America’s Dad” for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found dead Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was 65.

A cause of death was not immediately announced. The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening that detectives had found no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” He performed Friday in Orlando and then Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

RELATED: 'America's Dad' Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room

Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin issued the following statement after Saget’s death:

“The Florida Theatre is sad to learn of the passing of Bob Saget on Sunday. We had a terrific show with him Saturday night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, and we’re heartbroken by this news. His family are in our thoughts today.

“We were honored to present Bob twice in the last year, last July at the Florida Theatre, and again just last night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. It’s unusual to bring a performer back to the market that quick, but he needed a tie in date with another performance, and we thought going to Ponte Vedra would be an interesting change of venue. Of course, he was terrific in both the large venue Florida Theatre, and the small hall Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, and last night’s show was virtually sold out.

“Bob was a super nice guy who was terrific to work with. He was excited to talk with us backstage about his upcoming projects, and we’re heartbroken by this sudden news.”

Saget’s last public statement, posted early Sunday morning on Twitter, thanked the Jacksonville-area crowd who came to see his show.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he said in part.

Saget’s last interview was with News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton on “The Morning Show” last week. The two had classes together at Temple University in Philadelphia

FULL INTERVIEW: Bob Saget reminisces about college days with News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton | RELATED: Hamilton shares his final conversations with Saget

“Bob was a family man. Nothing Hollywood about him. No ego,” Hamilton wrote following his college classmate’s passing. “The entertainment world lost a man who made them laugh. I lost an old friend.”