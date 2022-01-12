Sheriff: Arrested dealer had enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people

Two men were arrested Monday during a raid at a Bunnell home prompted by a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office undercover narcotics operation.

Diovion Smith, 22, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and is being held without bond.

Ronquell Bennett, 27, was arrested and charged with domestic battery after officers found a woman during the raid who had bruises to her neck and face.

“My sergeant on the scene tells me it was the worst domestic violence case he’d seen in his career,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The woman, who did not need to be hospitalized for her injuries, told deputies Bennett had violently assaulted her, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said that during the search of the home on East Booe Street, detectives found 3.99 grams of a thick brown substance inside a backpack. For reference, that’s about the size of a dime. The substance tested presumptive positive for fentanyl.

“While this may appear to be a small amount, the reality is this poison peddler had enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people,” Staly said.

Investigators said they also found drug paraphernalia and a digital scale in the main bedroom used by Bennett. Bennett said the scale was his, according to investigators.

“This is another outstanding job by our Special Investigations Unit investigating drug dealing and by our SWAT team that safely served the search warrant,” Staly said. “If you suspect drug dealing that is ruining your quality of life in your neighborhood, send us a tip to Tips@flaglersheriff.com.”

Bennett and Smith were arrested without incident and taken to the Flagler County jail. Additional charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

Bennett had previously been arrested on charges of trespassing and auto theft. Smith had previously been arrested on drug and robbery charges.

According to Flager County Sherrif’s Office, Bunnell is a high crime area known for drug-related crimes.

“They don’t want to change. There’s a few who got out and the children now do good. But honey, it’s a hell hole over here,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

