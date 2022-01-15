49º
Florida adds 430,000 infections to weekly caseload, setting record

Staff, News4JAX

News Service

Tags: Coronavirus
A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

With the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread, Florida totaled more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The 430,297 cases (up from 396,353 in the week prior) brought the total for the past four weeks to a reported 1.252 million cases.

During the four previous weeks in November and the first half of December, the state totaled 63,477 cases — showing the massive effect the omicron variant has had recently in driving up infections.

Of Northeast Florida counties, Duval added the highest number of cases in the past week -- 19,329. Alachua (6,524 cases), Clay (3,907 cases), St. Johns (3,507 cases) and Flagler (1,469 cases) rounded out the top five.

In all, Florida has had a reported 4.99 million COVID-19 cases and 63,158 resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to Department of Health numbers.

