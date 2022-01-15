Florida adds 430,000 infections to weekly caseload, setting record

A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

With the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread, Florida totaled more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The 430,297 cases (up from 396,353 in the week prior) brought the total for the past four weeks to a reported 1.252 million cases.

During the four previous weeks in November and the first half of December, the state totaled 63,477 cases — showing the massive effect the omicron variant has had recently in driving up infections.

Of Northeast Florida counties, Duval added the highest number of cases in the past week -- 19,329. Alachua (6,524 cases), Clay (3,907 cases), St. Johns (3,507 cases) and Flagler (1,469 cases) rounded out the top five.

In all, Florida has had a reported 4.99 million COVID-19 cases and 63,158 resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to Department of Health numbers.