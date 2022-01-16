Jacksonville shelter joins ‘Betty White Challenge’ to find homes for 100 pets by Betty’s 100th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services is putting its own little spin on the Betty White challenge.

The Betty White challenge was started by fans all across the country and encourages people to donate $5 to local animal rescues or shelters.

ACPS Jacksonville is holding a 3-day only adoption special this weekend with the goal being for 100 pets to be adopted by Monday to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday, which is on January 17th.

The shelter asks that people come out and adopt an animal for free with a suggested donation to Friends of Jacksonville Animals.

Maisha Reynolds, an animal behavior coordinator with ACPS, wants everyone to come out and celebrate Betty White.

“We have had a lot of successful adoptions today of dogs of all shapes and sizes,” Reynolds said. “And we still have plenty waiting to go to beautiful wonderful loving homes.”

More information about the event or the adoption process is available on the Jacksonville ACPS website.

