Help is on the way; Positively JAX food donations picked up for families

The day after hundreds of cars packed with plentiful grocery bags pulled through the front parking lot of the Channel 4 studios to drop off their donations, Feeding Northeast Florida picked up the thousands of items that will help feed local families.
As part of the Positively JAX mission and to take part in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, News4JAX hosted a food drive to benefit the local food bank.
Workers loaded bins full of food and all the items that also filled the back of a uHaul van into their box truck to help stock the shelves at Feeding Northeast Florida. The non-profit will let News4JAX know on Thursday exactly how many pounds of food were donated and how many families it will help feed.
Close to 237,000 people in Northeast Florida experienced food insecurity in 2021.
Here’s how that number breaks down:
- 1 in 7 people
- 1 in 5 children (76,000)
- According to the USDA, 53 food deserts exist across Feeding Northeast Florida’s 8-county service area – 38 within Duval County alone
Food insecurity is defined as the state of being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
If you could not make it by the station for the food drive, you can also help by donating online at Feeding Northeast Florida’s virtual food drive at https://fooddriveonline.org/feedingnefl/index.php?s=WJXTNews4JAX
The site is set up to resemble a grocery store where donors can move products off the shelf and scan at the register.
