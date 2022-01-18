53º
Sulzbacher opening cold night shelters in Jacksonville

Center opens doors as overnight temps drop below 40

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Sleeping areas for homeless.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With overnight temperatures expected to drop below 40 degrees, Sulzbacher is prepared to provide cold night shelter for the area’s homeless.

In addition to housing its 400+ people at both the Downtown Campus as well as Sulzbacher Village, the agency will open up temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas for people in need of shelter during these frigid evenings.

Women and families seeking shelter from the cold can go to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd. and men go to Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.

Sulzbacher continues to follow social distancing guidelines on overnight space and will have temperature screenings prior to entry.

