Ex-councilman Reggie Brown now out of prison; his home to be forfeited to government

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Brown has been released from prison. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he was released Jan. 14.

Reggie Brown and former Jacksonville City Councilwoman Katrina Brown, who is not related, were convicted in 2019 on federal charges including conspiracy and fraud, related to a federally-backed loan and city grant for Katrina Brown’s family’s barbecue sauce business.

They were eventually sentenced in fall of 2020 and they started their sentences in January 2021. Reggie Brown was given 18 months in prison and Katrina Brown was given 33 months in prison.

While Reggie Brown is now out of prison, Katrina Brown is scheduled to be released June 1, 2023.

On a separate note, a federal judge has issued a preliminary forfeiture order against Reggie Brown as part of his sentence.

Reggie Brown’s home on Ray Road will be forfeited to the federal government and sold, and the net proceeds will go toward Brown’s order of forfeiture, which is over $411,000.

According to the property appraiser’s office, the home has a market value of $93,500.