Nassau County deputies shut down suspected drug house in Hilliard, authorities say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper was photographed holding a sign that reads “closed for business” in front of what the Sheriff’s Office said is a suspected drug house in the town of Hilliard on Lake Hampton Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Orvel Lloyd, 80, owns the house and was arrested on various charges. A judge set his bond at $750,000.

Narcotics detectives say the investigation into Lloyd began after paramedics were called to Lloyd’s home multiple times in response to drug overdoses involving different people.

Detectives said their investigation revealed Lloyd was selling meth and fentanyl out of the house, as well as allowing the home to be used as a place where people could get high.

Detectives said when they raided the home, they found multiple bags of meth and packages of fentanyl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Looyd was charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine, sale of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia with drug residue, possession of controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams, purchasing controlled substance with intent to sell, and keeping a place where controlled substance sold declared a public nuisance.

