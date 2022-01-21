Reggie Brown files motion hoping to delay forfeiture of his home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Brown, who records show was released a week ago from prison, has filed a motion in hopes of suspending a forfeiture order on his home.

A judge issued a preliminary forfeiture order as part of Brown’s sentence for his home on Ray Road to be forfeited to the federal government and sold. The net proceeds will go toward Brown’s order of forfeiture, which is over $411,000.

Brown has filed a motion to suspend the forfeiture order until his appeals process is completed. He says he is currently in compliance of the law with repayment of the forfeiture at $150 per month.

Brown adds that when all appeals are complete, if he is not successful, he will “forward the said property” within 30 days. He also adds, “I have never concealed or disposed of the proceeds of the illegal activity or nor was the property derived from those proceeds involved” with the case.

Reggie Brown and former Jacksonville City Councilwoman Katrina Brown, who is not related, were convicted in 2019 on federal charges including conspiracy and fraud, related to a federally-backed loan and city grant for Katrina Brown’s family’s barbecue sauce business.

They were eventually sentenced in fall of 2020 and they started their sentences in January 2021. Reggie Brown was given 18 months in prison and Katrina Brown was given 33 months in prison.

The initial appeals of both Reggie Brown and Katrina Brown were denied by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in November.

Both have since asked for an en banc (on the bench) rehearing by the full 11th circuit. No word yet on whether those will be granted.