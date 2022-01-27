Shelters are full! Jacksonville Humane Society offering free large dog adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) has so many animals, they’re at max capacity. They hope they have found a solution to help these animals find new homes.

JHS is offering free pet adoptions for large dogs over 30 pounds from Jan. 27 through Jan. 30.

They are encouraging the public to come out and adopt a big snuggle buddy -- just in time for this weekend’s cold front.

Traditional adoption rates are $50 for adult dogs above 30 pounds and $150 for puppies/dogs below 30 pounds. To help clear the shelter out, all large dogs will be free to adopt.

You can find your newest loved one by visiting the JHS Adoption Center located at 8464 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32216. JHS will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services located on 2020 Forest Street will be offering the same special.

All animals will go home spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. Additional fees such as the city rabies license fee or the cost of a dog leash and collar (if adopters don’t bring their own) may apply at the time of adoption.

