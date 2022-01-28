Home invasion suspect poses as Amazon driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Officers responded to a home invasion robbery on 1st Street South Thursday evening after receiving a call about a person posing as an Amazon delivery worker.

One suspect was wearing a blue and grey jacket with an Amazon logo and had a package in hand. He told the woman who answered the door she needed to sign for it. Once she went to grab the pen the suspects forced their way inside. The man with the package pulled out a gun and instructed the woman to go to the bedroom as the second suspect ran past her and went upstairs.

After a short time, both suspects left the home and headed towards 35th Avenue South. They were seen getting into a black Acura TLX with tinted windows.

Anyone with any information that could help police arrest the suspects can call Jacksonville Beach Police.