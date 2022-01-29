Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 63-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday night asked for help tracking down a missing 63-year-old man, who was said to be endangered.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man, Bernard Bethel, was seen Thursday at about 1 p.m. on Lane Avenue North, just north of Commonwealth Avenue.

Bethel is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He’s believed to be wearing a blue hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath and blue jeans.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.