Northeast Florida Wahoo Shootout holds kickoff party before tournament begins

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Wahoo Shootout got underway on Sunday. There was a Kickoff Party and Captains meeting sponsored by Garmin at 4 p.m. at St. Augustine Rod and Gun Club.

There was food and live music by the Jason Evans band.

Drinks were also available with the proceeds going towards the Daily’s Foundation.

The event was open to the public, there was also a raffle for prizes from some of the most popular outdoor brands.

The cold weather didn't stop hundreds of people from coming out to the 2022 Northeast Florida Wahoo Shootout Kickoff Party in St. Augustine. Around 220 boats are expected to participate in the tournament which starts on February 5th and runs through March 27th. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/g6h13NRdyJ — Kyle Ashley (@WJXT4KyleAshley) January 30, 2022

News4JAX was at the Kickoff Party and spoke with some of the people at the event.

Plenty of people showed up to have a good time. Simon Benjamin is competing in the tournament for the first time with his uncle and said they were both very excited.

“There’s a lot of people, a lot of competition but I think we will try our best and have some fun,” Benjamin said.

The tournament gets started on February 5th and runs until March 27th. Each boat that enters can pick three days over two months to fish and can weigh up to two fish per day. Weigh-ins for the event will be at Strike-Zone Fishing on Beach Boulevard.

Tournament prizes include a 21-foot Yellowfin Bay Boat, Kubota Sidekick, and cash prizes for 3rd-10th place.

This event was started back in 2011 and has become the biggest wahoo shootout in the country.

Last year, 186 boats participated in the tournament, and the showing this year will exceed that mark.

Tournament Director Paul Dozier is happy for the large turnout and said there will be around 220 boats participating in this year’s tournament.

Visit the tournament website for more information or to register for the event.