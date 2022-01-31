Small airplane crashes next to I-95 in Flagler County

Flagler County Sheriff's Office assisting at the scene of a single-engine plane crash on I-95 north. The occupants sustained minor injuries.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A small single-engine airplane crashed Monday afternoon alongside Interstate 95 in Flagler County.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the people on board had minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol said the plane may have been trying for a landing on I-95 before it hit the trees and flipped over.

The crash caused traffic to back up in the northbound lanes near the SR-100 exit close to Flagler Beach.

A woman who drove by after the crash told News4JAX there were pieces of the plane on I-95 and people stopped to check on the pilot and move the debris off the highway.

All lanes appeared to be shut down around 1:30 p.m. It was not clear how long it would take to clear the area.

No other details were immediately available.