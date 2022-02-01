Looking back: TB12 handed the Jaguars some of their toughest losses

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 06: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with team owner Robert Kraft after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans across the NFL have a love-hate relationship with Tom Brady.

Here in Jacksonville, there are a lot of people who aren’t necessarily fans of No. 12. That’s because he has handed the Jacksonville Jaguars some of their toughest losses in franchise history.

So, when Brady announced his retirement after 22 years in the NFL, News4JAX looked back at Brady’s impact on Jacksonville.

Brady and the Patriots took down the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2007, and in 2017 when the Jags made it to AFC Championship. No. 12 and the Pats squeaked past Jacksonville in a day that Jaguars fans still haven’t recovered from.

GALLERY: Tom Brady playing in 2005 Super Bowl in Jacksonville

Ad

“I remember watching that game. We were up like, what, 10?” Reid Featherngill said. “I remember watching, saying, ‘He’s gonna come back.’ It’s just Tom Brady. I remember he was in the red zone, he throws it right over to Danny Amendola.”

Featherngill continued, “That was on my birthday.”

RELATED: TELL US: Do you think Tom Brady is the GOAT? | Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles | Celebs, athletes pay tribute to Tom Brady

The seven-time Super Bowl champion earned one of his rings right here in the River City, beating the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.

Ad

Brady apparently liked being here in Florida so much, he moved back two years ago, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl.

“I truly appreciate what he’s done, he is the GOAT (greatest of all time),” said Jaguars fan Corey Portnoy. “But it’s time for him to retire and let Trevor Lawrence be the next Tom Brady.”

Brady reached the playoffs 19 times, won 18 division titles, went 10-4 in conference championships and 7-3 in Super Bowls.

Brady said he’s still figuring out how he’ll spend his time, but he plans to be involved in his TB12 health and wellness company, Brady clothing line and NFT company.

Brady leaves as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.