TELL US: Do you think Tom Brady is the GOAT?

Following a 22-year NFL career that saw him lead a dynasty with the New England Patriots to breathing new life into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise, Tom Brady has decided to join a large group of Floridians on the retirement circuit.

The 44-year-old’s announcement on Instagram reads in part, “I have loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The numbers speak for themselves: Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He is 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

