Man bikes across country to raise awareness for colon cancer

The chief photographer at our sister station, WDIV in Detroit, finished a cross-country bike ride Saturday in St. Augustine for a special cause. “This is the least I could do for one of my best friends,” said Dave Klein.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The chief photographer at our sister station, WDIV in Detroit, finished a cross-country bike ride Saturday in St. Augustine for a special cause.

“This is the least I could do for one of my best friends,” said Dave Klein.

It was a 3,300-mile mission for colon cancer patients, especially Klein’s best friend in Chicago. Donna Lullo is in Stage 4 and has been battling the disease for the last four years.

“She has been as a faithful and loyal friend,” Klein said. “I could not have asked for any better friend.”

Klein’s journey kicked off in November, the weekend after Thanksgiving.

He started in Los Angeles, went through the California desert, made his way through some cold temperatures in Texas and heavy rainfall in Mississippi before ending his trip in St. Augustine Saturday afternoon.

“I hope it sends the message that people are paying attention,” Klein said. “If there’s a way in which they can find something to look forward to, something to stay positive about, it can give them the strength to hopefully fight this disease.”

Ad

This year, nearly 150,000 Americans will be diagnosed with Colon Cancer.

The dynamics of the disease are changing as cases among adults older than 50 are dropping while cases in adults younger than 50 are rising.

According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, 1 out of 5 people diagnosed with Colon Cancer is between 20 and 54 years old.

Klein documented this meaningful trip on a website he created, where he’s also trying to raise $16,000 for Colon Cancer Research.