What you need to know: The 2022 Jacksonville International Auto Show rolling into town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most-anticipated new vehicles in decades will be availble for you to see, touch and sit in at the 2022 Jacksonville International Auto Show.

The all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning will be in attendance, along with dozens of other makes and models for potential buyers and automotive enthusiasts to examine. This year’s event expands to four days, starting its pitstop on Thursday, Feb. 17 and peeling out on Sunday Feb. 20.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event:

Location

Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center

1000 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Hours

Thursday, February 17, 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 18, 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 20, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

*Box Office closes one hour prior to the end of the Show each day.

Admission

Adults $13.00

Children (6-12) $6.00

Children under 6 Free

Seniors (65+) $9.00 (ID required)

Military & Vets $5.00*

*Active and Retired Military Personnel and Veterans with appropriate military ID (tickets must be purchased onsite at the box office).

** Half Price Admission on Thursday, February 17th.

Friday ONLY, February 18th is Active Military & Active First Responders Day. Frontline heroes, first responders, EMTs, nurses, doctors, health care workers and active-duty military receive FREE admission on Friday with valid ID.

Buy tickets online HERE .

Vehicles

Click HERE for a look at this year’s lineup of cars.

Events and Attractions