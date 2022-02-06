What you need to know: The 2022 Jacksonville International Auto Show rolling into town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most-anticipated new vehicles in decades will be availble for you to see, touch and sit in at the 2022 Jacksonville International Auto Show.
The all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning will be in attendance, along with dozens of other makes and models for potential buyers and automotive enthusiasts to examine. This year’s event expands to four days, starting its pitstop on Thursday, Feb. 17 and peeling out on Sunday Feb. 20.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event:
Location
Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center
1000 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Hours
- Thursday, February 17, 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, February 18, 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 19, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 20, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
*Box Office closes one hour prior to the end of the Show each day.
Admission
- Adults $13.00
- Children (6-12) $6.00
- Children under 6 Free
- Seniors (65+) $9.00 (ID required)
- Military & Vets $5.00*
*Active and Retired Military Personnel and Veterans with appropriate military ID (tickets must be purchased onsite at the box office).
** Half Price Admission on Thursday, February 17th.
Friday ONLY, February 18th is Active Military & Active First Responders Day. Frontline heroes, first responders, EMTs, nurses, doctors, health care workers and active-duty military receive FREE admission on Friday with valid ID.
Buy tickets online HERE.
Vehicles
Click HERE for a look at this year’s lineup of cars.
Events and Attractions
- 30 car lines
- 6 Ride & Drives: Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram.
- Self-parking demos with BMW
- Exotics including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Maserati
- Celebrating American Muscle with the Classic Car Museum of St. Augustine, including a Cobra, GTO, and Trans Am Bandit. 11 classic muscle cars will be on display.
- The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America puts the focus on NASCAR by bringing Davey Allison’s 1992 #28 Ford Thunderbird.
- Subaru Pet Adoptions - Return the love pets give us and help some very special animals find a loving home. Stop by the Subaru display to play with some adorable furry friends and make a personalized pet tag or chew toy for your own pet or make one to donate to a pet in need. Donations are welcome and all proceeds will go to local dog rescues.
- The Jacksonville International Auto Show is proud to celebrate the enthusiasts who drive our local car culture. From highlighting the past to exotic upgrades for your current ride, Gearhead City gives you the unique opportunity to see these amazing vehicles up close, while getting the inside scoop from their owners.
- For the first time, we’re celebrating the great German marques! We’ll have beautiful modern and historic classics from Mercedes, Porsche and Audi on Friday, February 18th.
- Check out vintage and iconic models of “America’s Sports Car” with the Jacksonville Corvette Club on Saturday, February 19th. From the original 50′s roadster to the state-of-the-art mid-engine C8, we’ve got all Vette’s covered.
- The original pony car is also coming to Gearhead City. The Jacksonville Mustang Club will have them all: Shelbys, Bullitts, Mach 1′s and all the GT’s will be pumping the horses on Sunday, February 20th.
- BMX Trickstars returns to the show after dazzling audiences with thrilling performances in 2021. The BMX Trickstars features X-Games medalist Rob Nolli leading his team with an incredible display of BMX bike stunts and freestyle tricks, Friday-Sunday!
- Get a unique caricature of yourself on top of your favorite ride, courtesy our friends at Leo’z Arts Caricatures!
- Kids can get photos of themselves next to Lightning McQueen or Tow Mater from Pixar’s classic film, Cars.