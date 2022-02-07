Investigation underway after couple shot in parking lot on Beach Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Beach Blvd on Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in a shopping center parking lot near Beach Boulevard and I-295.

Police said the couple was inside the Sahara Cafe when the man got into an argument with an unknown man.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two men resulting in the couple being shot. Both were transported by JFRD to a local hospital.

The unknown man left the scene in a white SUV.

If you have any information about this incident contact JSO non-emergency number (904-630-0500), or Crimestoppers (1-866-845-TIPS), or by email at JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org