JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Delta jetliner coming into Jacksonville International Airport landed safely Wednesday morning after a mechanical problem was reported, according to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

According to the flight tracking site flightaware.com, Delta flight 2630 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 8:05 a.m.

The pilots reported a mechanical problem at some point, but the plane arrived safely at JAX just after 9:20 a.m., the aviation authority said.