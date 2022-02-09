🔒National Pizza Day: All the deals, freebies you can get Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day and businesses across the nation are celebrating with discounted pizza and other specials.

Pizza Day 2022 deals and freebies

The following are available at participating locations nationwide Wednesday, unless otherwise stated. Some deals may require a mobile app, and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location.

Related: 🔒 Insiders only: Here are some of the best spots to celebrate National Pizza Day

Al’s Pizza: Al’s Pizza has a great deal on Wednesday! It’s buy-one-get-one free on all pizzas. You can dine-in or take out. Al’s Pizza has five locations in our area. To redeem you must call ahead to order and mention 904 Happy Hour.

Ad

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Use the promo code HALFOFF Tuesdays through Sundays to get half off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza for delivery and take out orders placed on the website and app.

Chuck E. Cheese: Chuck E. Cheese Rewards members, buy one large, one-topping pizza and get a second pizza free Wednesday when they order online or in the chain’s app. Sign up for the loyalty program here.

DiGiorno: Free pizza is up for grabs with DiGiorno’s Super Bowl promotion. Sign up and read the rules here.

Domino’s: Domino’s wants to tip you! For a limited time, Domino’s will give you $3 to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery. Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Ad

Hungry Howie’s: Mix & Match! Choose any two items on the Mix & Match menu for $6.99 each. There’s also the $17.99 Howie Deal which includes two medium, one-topping pizzas and a two-liter Pepsi.

Papa Johns: One Papa Johns promotion is the new NY Style pizza is available for $13 for a one-topping pizza through March 13. Also, heart-shaped pizza is available for $11.99 at participating locations nationwide through Monday.

Pizza Hut: The chain also has several deals posted on its website including a $10 Tastemaster, a heart-shaped pizza and other bundles.

Ad

Whole Foods: From Wednesday through Feb. 15, Whole Foods Market is offering a hot 18-inch Cheese Pizza for $10 and Prime members can get an additional 10% off.

Click here for more freebies.