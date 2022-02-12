Find the love of your life for $14

Friends of Jacksonville Animals want you to meet some of the amazing dogs at the shelter. These dogs are getting into the festive spirit of Valentine's Day. You can make this weekend a memorable one by grabbing your forever valentine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering $14 adoption rates on Monday, February 14th, 2022.

Traditional adoption rates are $50 for adult dogs above 30 pounds and adult cats, $150 for puppies/dogs below 30 pounds, and $100 for kittens below six months of age. This Valentine’s Day, all animals will be available to go home for only $14 to celebrate the spirit of love.

You can find your newest special someone by visiting the shelter located at 8464 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32216. JHS will be open on Valentine’s Day from 12pm-7pm.

All animals will go home spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. Additional fees such as a leash and collar, the city rabies licensing fee, or a cat carrier may apply at the time of adoption.

More information about this event can be found on the JHS website, jaxhumane.org.