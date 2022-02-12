Find the love of your life for $14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering $14 adoption rates on Monday, February 14th, 2022.
Traditional adoption rates are $50 for adult dogs above 30 pounds and adult cats, $150 for puppies/dogs below 30 pounds, and $100 for kittens below six months of age. This Valentine’s Day, all animals will be available to go home for only $14 to celebrate the spirit of love.
You can find your newest special someone by visiting the shelter located at 8464 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32216. JHS will be open on Valentine’s Day from 12pm-7pm.
All animals will go home spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. Additional fees such as a leash and collar, the city rabies licensing fee, or a cat carrier may apply at the time of adoption.
More information about this event can be found on the JHS website, jaxhumane.org.