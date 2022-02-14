1-cent sales tax proposal to be discussed by St. Johns County commissioners

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Commission on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposed one-cent sales tax referendum that could make its way onto the November ballot.
The sales tax increase would be intended to help with a backlog of infrastructure projects. According to the county, there are approximately $500 million in infrastructure needs.
Infrastructure projects would fall into four categories: Roads and infrastructure, public safety, libraries, and parks and recreation.
The county says of the $500 million:
- $220 million is needed for roads
- $55 million is needed for a sheriff’s office command center
- $30 million is needed for two new fire stations and the relocation of a third station
- $88 million is needed for five parks
- $49 million is needed for libraries
The first reading of the bill that would place the referendum on the ballot is scheduled for March 1.