1-cent sales tax proposal to be discussed by St. Johns County commissioners

Staff, News4JAX

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Commission on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposed one-cent sales tax referendum that could make its way onto the November ballot.

The sales tax increase would be intended to help with a backlog of infrastructure projects. According to the county, there are approximately $500 million in infrastructure needs.

Infrastructure projects would fall into four categories: Roads and infrastructure, public safety, libraries, and parks and recreation.

The county says of the $500 million:

  • $220 million is needed for roads
  • $55 million is needed for a sheriff’s office command center
  • $30 million is needed for two new fire stations and the relocation of a third station
  • $88 million is needed for five parks
  • $49 million is needed for libraries

The first reading of the bill that would place the referendum on the ballot is scheduled for March 1.

