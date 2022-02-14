Man shot, hospitalized after double hit-and-run crashes in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after two hit-and-run crashes Sunday night on the northwest side of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office.

JSO said deputies were flagged down after 10 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run at the intersection of New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue North. When they arrived they found one man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed there was a second hit-and-run involved in this incident with one of the drivers running away from the area on foot.

Police believe a silver car was involved in one of the hit-and-run accidents.

The investigation is still ongoing but it isn’t causing any threats to the community, according to deputies.

JSO said there is no suspect at this time, but anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.